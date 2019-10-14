WASHINGTON — Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is expected to testify behind closed doors on Wednesday, according to two officials working on the impeachment inquiry.

The testimony of McKinley, who resigned his position last week, could shed light on Pompeo’s actions and how they have affected the State Department. McKinley resigned his position last week amid rising dissatisfaction inside the State Department over what is seen as Pompeo’s failure to support personnel ensnared in the Ukraine controversy.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale, meanwhile, branded the impeachment inquiry a “seditious conspiracy” on Monday and called for the resignation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Parscale’s comments came as House investigators heard from Fiona Hill, the White House’s former top Russia adviser.

Earlier in the day, Trump renewed his call to unmask the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry, which is focused on Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son at a time when U.S. military aid was being withheld from the country.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who had originally suggested it was important for the whistleblower to provide closed-door testimony, backed off that stance during an appearance Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

“Given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower who wasn’t on the call to tell us what took place during the call,” Schiff said. “We have the best evidence of that.”

With Congress returning to Washington after a two-week recess, several other depositions are also planned, including that of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who is scheduled to appear Thursday under subpoena. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper is expected to appear in closed session on Friday, the officials said.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.