JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former U.S. senator who resigned decades ago amid allegations of sexual harassment has donated $1,000 to Missouri Republican Josh Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Campaign finance records show Bob Packwood donated to Hawley last month. Packwood resigned in 1995 after the Senate Ethics Committee voted to expel him. Women accused Packwood of unwanted sexual advances that included touching and kissing.

Hawley in February, before Packwood’s donation, said he hasn’t taken money from sexual harassers. A spokeswoman for his campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Republicans have attacked Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill over earlier donations from former Sen. Al Franken’s leadership PAC. McCaskill donated the $30,000 to charity and denounced Franken. But Republicans continued to criticize her for not returning donations from a fundraiser featuring Franken.