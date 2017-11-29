LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former state senator has been chosen to serve on the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
The commission announced Wednesday that Kate Sullivan of Cedar Rapids will serve a term that expires in 2020. Sullivan was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The commission enforces Nebraska’s laws that regulate campaign finance issues, lobbying and conflicts of interest.
Sullivan served in the Legislature from 2009 to 2017, including a stint as chairwoman of the Education Committee. She also was member of the tax-focused Revenue Committee.
By law, the commission’s membership is balanced politically and geographically. Sullivan is a registered Democrat.