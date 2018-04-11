DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa House member has won a special election to replace state Sen. Bill Dix, who resigned after a video surfaced showing him kissing a lobbyist.

Officials say 60-year-old Republican Annette Sweeney won 56 percent of the votes Tuesday for the Senate District 25 seat against 44 percent for 35-year-old Democrat Tracy Freese. The district is composed of Grundy and Hardin counties, and portions of Butler and Story counties.

Sweeney was a member of the Iowa House from 2009 to 2013.

Dix was Senate majority leader until he quit on March 12. He stepped down after a video was published on the website Iowa Starting Line that showed the married Shell Rock Republican kissing a Statehouse lobbyist at a bar.