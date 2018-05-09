TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas House speaker has jumped into the crowded race for the Republican nomination in an eastern Kansas congressional seat.

Ex-state Rep. Doug Mays of Topeka announced his candidacy Wednesday in the 2nd District. Incumbent Republican Lynn Jenkins is not running for re-election.

Mays is the seventh GOP candidate. The others include state Sens. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Caryn Tyson of Parker and state Rep. Kevin Jones of Wellsville. The presumed Democratic nominee is former Kansas House Minority Leader Paul Davis of Lawrence.

Mays served 14 years in the Kansas House starting in 1993 and as speaker from 2003 through 2006. He also is a former state securities commissioner.

He founded a lobbying firm after leaving the Legislature but ended his association with it Tuesday.