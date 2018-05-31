WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker John Boehner says there is no Republican Party anymore — but there is the party of President Donald Trump.
Boehner was asked about the GOP Thursday at a policy conference in Michigan. He replied: “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump Party.”
He added, “The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere.”
The former speaker is friendly with the president — the two have played a lot of golf together — and counted Trump as a supporter. But Boehner says he didn’t expect Trump to become president.
The Ohio Republican comes from the establishment wing of the GOP. He abruptly retired from the House in 2015 amid resistance from a conservative flank of House Republicans who challenged his leadership as speaker.