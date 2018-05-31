Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker John Boehner says there is no Republican Party anymore — but there is the party of President Donald Trump.

Boehner was asked about the GOP Thursday at a policy conference in Michigan. He replied: “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump Party.”

He added, “The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere.”

The former speaker is friendly with the president — the two have played a lot of golf together — and counted Trump as a supporter. But Boehner says he didn’t expect Trump to become president.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Ohio Republican comes from the establishment wing of the GOP. He abruptly retired from the House in 2015 amid resistance from a conservative flank of House Republicans who challenged his leadership as speaker.

The Associated Press