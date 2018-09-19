MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker fights for his political life, some of the most devastating attacks aren’t coming from Democrats.

They’re coming from a handful of former top officials from his own administration.

Three former Walker Cabinet secretaries have blasted the two-term Republican incumbent publicly.

It’s a level of internal criticism for a sitting governor not seen in Wisconsin in recent memory — if ever.

Walker is brushing it off, telling The Associated Press he does not think the criticism will be a political liability. He says, “I don’t put yes people around me. I put people who give me a variety of different views and opinions.”

But Democrats say it speaks to problems with Walker’s leadership. He faces Democrat Tony Evers in November.