Republican officials almost unanimously rallied around Donald Trump after his indictment, but the actual GOP voters who will render a verdict on his political future next year weren’t nearly as solidly behind him.

Some previous Trump voters said the indictment, the first of any U.S. president, was the latest shattering of norms in a ledger already stuffed with chaos from the Trump years, and it was time for their party to move on in seeking a 2024 nominee.

In Hawthorne, New York, Scott Gray, a land surveyor who voted for Trump in two elections, said he had wearied of him.

“I think he did a lot of things right,” Gray said, then immediately darted in the other direction: “I think he’s completely unpresidential. I can’t believe he’s still running for office.”

As an alternative, Gray said he was interested in “that guy down in Florida who’s governor — DeSantis.” (Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run but has not yet announced a campaign, is Trump’s closest rival for the GOP nomination in recent polling of primary voters.)

In conversations with Republican-leaning voters around the country, Trump’s indictment brought out much anger, occasional embarrassment and a swirl of contradictory reactions, not unlike every other twist in the yearslong high drama of Trump.

Advertising

As expected, many rallied around the former president, calling the indictment by a Democratic prosecutor in New York a sham — a provocation they said would only cement their allegiance to Trump, who for years has encouraged supporters to see attacks on him as also attacks on them.

But for some, the rush to defend was weighed down by scandal fatigue and a sense that Trump’s time has passed.

Outside Wild Cherry Nail and Hair Studio in Port Richey, Florida, on Friday, Ilyse Internicola and Meghan Seltman, both Trump supporters, discussed the indictment during a smoke break.

“How far are they going to go?,” Internicola, a hair stylist in the salon, demanded.

Seltman, a manicurist, said she would “always stay loyal” to Trump. “But for the presidency, I’d like to see DeSantis have his chance,” she said. “He’s done well with Florida, and I’d like to see what he does with the nation. Get it back to how it used to be.”

Advertising

Trump was charged by a grand jury Thursday with more than two dozen counts, with an arraignment expected Tuesday, when specific charges will be unsealed.

Polling has shown a marked shift toward Trump among Republicans in recent months, primarily at DeSantis’ expense, which may partly reflect the highly anticipated indictment, on charges stemming from a $130,000 payment to a porn actor on the eve of the 2016 election. Nearly two weeks ago, Trump incorrectly predicted the day of his arrest and called for protests, seeking to energize supporters. His provocations have included posting a picture of himself wielding a baseball bat beside a picture of the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

William Stelling, a real estate agent in Jacksonville, Florida, once kept his options open about the 2024 Republican primary. But the indictment goaded him to stand up for Trump.

“I am dusting off my Trump flags and hanging them proudly,” Stelling said. “This proves to me that he’s the right candidate. Because they’re throwing the kitchen sink at him on a trumped-up charge that we all know is basically a misdemeanor at best.”

Debbie Dooley, a staunch Trump loyalist who helped found the Atlanta Tea Party, went so far as to organize a demonstration for Trump during a DeSantis visit to suburban Atlanta on Thursday. She said the indictment bolstered her faith that he would win the presidency in his third campaign.

“I’m going to go ahead and make reservations for a hotel in D.C. for the inauguration because Trump is going to be the next president of the United States,” she said. “The prosecutor’s not doing anything but helping him.”

Advertising

A Fox News poll of the potential Republican field this week showed Trump with 54% of support from primary voters, followed by DeSantis, at 24%, and others, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador and South Carolina governor, in single digits.

In Iowa, which will hold the first Republican nominating contest early next year, Gypsy Russ, who lives in Iowa City, said she once supported Trump but doubted he could win the party’s embrace yet again.

“There’s not enough Republicans supporting him,” she said.

Jim Alden, a Republican businessman from Franconia, New Hampshire, who is no particular fan of Trump’s, nonetheless predicted that the indictment would strengthen his support because Republicans find the behavior underlying the charges to be inconsequential, and they believe politics were driving Bragg in his inquiry.

“Unfortunately, it will embolden Trump’s core supporters because he has cultivated this persecution complex, and being indicted on what may be a questionably strong case is only going to strengthen the persecution complex,” said Alden.

One of those core supporters was Keith Marcus, who owns a wholesale beauty supply business in New York City.

“I’m shocked and I’m upset,” he said. The indictment “is setting a really bad precedent for the future,” he added. “It’s just a witch hunt. The DA is a joke — a total joke.”

Sponsored

But the indictment also seemed to have shaken at least some Trump voters’ willingness to back him in a bid for another four years in the White House.

In Hawthorne, a red island of Republican voters in the otherwise liberal northern suburbs of New York City, Palmy Vocaturo said he twice voted for Trump, but his confidence in him has eroded in light of the criminal investigations, not just in Manhattan but in cases pursued by a Georgia prosecutor and a special counsel for the Justice Department.

“I’m getting mixed feelings,” said Vocaturo, a retired construction worker. “If he is as bad as I think he is, go ahead and do something,” he said of the indictment.