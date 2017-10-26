WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida congresswoman is facing threats after she criticized President Donald Trump over his remarks to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
Rep. Frederica Wilson has remained in Florida this past week and missed House votes, including Thursday’s close budget vote.
Wilson’s spokeswoman Joyce Jones said there were threats against the Democrat but declined to discuss them further. Jones says “this is a serious matter and that is the only reason she would ever miss votes.”
Wilson was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to an airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson called the president’s remarks insensitive.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Alaska Air stock falls sharply on difficulties with Virgin, Horizon Air
Jones says a security detail is with the congresswoman. U.S. Capitol Police are checking in on staff.