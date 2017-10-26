WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida congresswoman is facing threats after she criticized President Donald Trump over his remarks to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.

Rep. Frederica Wilson has remained in Florida this past week and missed House votes, including Thursday’s close budget vote.

Wilson’s spokeswoman Joyce Jones said there were threats against the Democrat but declined to discuss them further. Jones says “this is a serious matter and that is the only reason she would ever miss votes.”

Wilson was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to an airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson called the president’s remarks insensitive.

Jones says a security detail is with the congresswoman. U.S. Capitol Police are checking in on staff.