Members of the Florida Legislature moved this week to shield Gov. Ron DeSantis’ travel records from the public, proposing to change the state’s public information laws just as the governor ramps up what is expected to be a 2024 presidential campaign.

The bill, which was advanced by state senators in both parties, includes a sweeping retroactive clause that would block the release of many records of trips already taken by DeSantis and other officials, as well as their families and staff members. The sealed information would include who accompanied officials like DeSantis on trips within Florida and around the country. In recent months, he has traveled widely as he promotes a new book and moves toward a White House bid.

Florida has long had expansive public information laws, known as sunshine laws, codified in the state Constitution. They allow the public to gain access to a variety of government records, including criminal files, tax documents and travel logs. These laws have exposed abuses of state resources by Florida officials: In 2003, for example, Jim King, the president of the state Senate, was found to have used a state plane to fly home on the weekends.

On Wednesday, Republicans and Democrats unanimously passed the new bill out of the state Senate’s committee on governmental oversight and accountability. A similar bill moving through the House is currently before the subcommittee on ethics, elections and open government. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

It was unclear why Democrats joined Republicans in voting the bill out of committee and whether they would support it in the vote on the floor.

One Democratic state senator who voted in favor, Tina Polsky, said that she had initially thought the bill was solely about security and that she had now changed her mind and would not support the bill. She said she thought others might change their minds, too. The Florida Democratic Party roundly denounced the bill, saying Republicans were trying to hide DeSantis’ connections with wealthy donors.

Jonathan Martin, a Republican state senator from Fort Myers and the sponsor of his chamber’s bill, said in an interview with The Tampa Bay Times that the main impetus for the legislation was the heightened interest in DeSantis.

“There has been an increase in public records requests regarding our governor and his travel simply because of his notoriety and his position for the past few years,” Martin told the Florida newspaper. He added after the vote that security concerns had also played a role, saying, “I don’t think we’re trying to hide what the governor is doing or who he’s meeting with. I think what we’re trying to do is protect the people that are protecting him.”

Martin’s office did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the governor’s office. A spokesperson for DeSantis’ political operation referred inquiries to the governor’s office.

Polsky said that fellow Democrats on the subcommittee had been “a little surprised by the bill, and we were led to believe it just had to do with security and not the transportation part of it, and so, honestly, I think we all didn’t get the chance to ask the questions we want to ask.” She added that she would not support the bill if it came to a full floor vote, saying, “Honestly, I think it was a mistake.”

Nikki Fried, the chair of the state Democratic Party, said, “The Republicans doing his bidding in the Legislature are trying to shield him from transparency as he travels the country promoting his failed ‘Florida blueprint’ and cozies up with wealthy and special-interest donors.”

Dana Kelly, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is led by a DeSantis appointee, said the state agency supported the legislation because “the threat picture has changed significantly over the last decade, with violence and attempted violence against elected and appointed officials nationally.” She added that releasing travel details “represents a risk not only to those we protect but also FDLE agents and citizens attending events.”

Government accountability experts expressed deep skepticism about the effort.

“I see no reason for this bill,” said Barbara Petersen, the executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability. “We’ve always had access to the governor’s travel records, always, and why Gov. DeSantis needs special protection is totally unclear to me.”

She added, “I can understand that there is a security issue for current travel or future travel. But how is there a security issue for travel that’s already occurred?”

Already, DeSantis’ administration has been not fully transparent about travel records. Early in his administration, state auditors noted that the FDLE was failing to keep track of passengers flying with the governor, as it was supposed to do, but the agency said it did not need to comply.

While Florida politicians have long tried to erode the state’s public records laws, the DeSantis administration has been particularly notable for how it has stalled requests for documents and sought more exemptions. Last month, WKMG-TV, an Orlando television station, reported that several state agencies had sent requested public records to the governor’s office for review. The office would then delay their release, sometimes for as long as nine months, according to the report.