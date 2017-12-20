TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A private corrections company’s CEO is seeking to reassure Kansas lawmakers that a plan they’re reviewing for building a new state prison is the most cost-effective option.
A joint committee on budget issues met Wednesday to review a plan for a new prison for 2,400 inmates in Lansing to replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there.
The state Department of Corrections wants to have private-prison giant CoreCivic build the prison and lease it to the state for the first 20 years.
A union representing state employees questioned whether the lease-purchase deal would be cheaper than having the state issue bonds to finance the project.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
But CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger told the panel that it can build the project faster than the state can and with lower financing costs.