LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill intended to help the state collect more online sales tax revenue has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature.
Supporters failed Thursday to overcome a legislative filibuster. Opponents argued the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could determine whether states can levy such taxes. A decision is expected in June.
Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says he introduced the bill to level the playing field between out-of-state online companies and brick-and-mortar businesses in Nebraska. Local business groups endorsed the proposal, but Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced opposition.
Watermeier presented lawmakers with an amendment in hopes of reaching a compromise, and filed a motion to end legislative debate and bring the bill up to a vote. Lawmakers voted 31-13 to do so, two short of what was needed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning