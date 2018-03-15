LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill intended to help the state collect more online sales tax revenue has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature.

Supporters failed Thursday to overcome a legislative filibuster. Opponents argued the state should wait for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could determine whether states can levy such taxes. A decision is expected in June.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse says he introduced the bill to level the playing field between out-of-state online companies and brick-and-mortar businesses in Nebraska. Local business groups endorsed the proposal, but Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced opposition.

Watermeier presented lawmakers with an amendment in hopes of reaching a compromise, and filed a motion to end legislative debate and bring the bill up to a vote. Lawmakers voted 31-13 to do so, two short of what was needed.