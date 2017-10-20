COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Few Missourians have lost in-home care and nursing home services despite recent funding cuts.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says only 35 people out of close to 60,000 had lost services at the end of September, although it hasn’t been long since funding cuts triggered more stringent eligibility requirements for aid for the elderly and disabled.

Services for about 8,300 people were put at risk after Gov. Eric Greitens in June vetoed a bill that would have prevented cuts.

House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick is among lawmakers brainstorming a plan to prevent anyone from losing services. He says potential solutions include limiting a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters.