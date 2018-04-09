MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials have approved Gov. Scott Walker’s request to establish new economic opportunity zones in 44 Wisconsin counties.

Walker’s office announced Monday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has signed off on the request.

The governor asked to created 120 economic opportunity zones, a designation under the new federal tax law designed to spur development. The program creates a tax incentive for businesses and individuals that invest in the zones.

The city of Milwaukee will have the most zones at 34. The Madison area will be second with 10.