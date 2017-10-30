WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says all its previously withheld files on the John F. Kennedy assassination have been authorized for release.
By law, all government documents related to the assassination were to be released on Thursday.
But just before the release, President Donald Trump said he had “no choice” but to agree to requests from the CIA, FBI and other agencies to continue withholding some documents to protect national security and individual identities.
Later that night, the National Archives did put a hefty cache online. It plans to release all remaining records in the coming weeks.
FBI spokeswoman Susan McKee says some agency files still have limited redactions because to release the information would endanger the lives of individuals who helped investigators with the probe into the assassination.