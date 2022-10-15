WASHINGTON — As the midterm election season enters a critical final phase, some far-right Republicans are facing headwinds in congressional races that once appeared to be prime opportunities for the party to win seats, complicating the plans of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the minority leader who aspires to be speaker, and fueling Democratic hopes of cutting their losses in their fight to retain control of the House.

Some of the candidates have risen despite the efforts of McCarthy, who spent freely to defeat them in primaries and toiled to strike a balance between courting the mainstream and making peace with the ascendant extremists in his party’s ranks. McCarthy now faces possible losses in competitive districts — or the prospect of adding to the list of hard-right lawmakers in his conference who may be difficult to control if he becomes the House speaker next year.

The situation underscores the growing influence of extremists styling themselves in the image of former President Donald Trump, and how the Republican Party’s core supporters continue to gravitate to such figures.

“The story of the last seven years is Kevin McCarthy slowly realizing they’ve lost control of the party that is now dominated by Trump and the voters who love him and love candidates like him,” said Sarah Longwell, an anti-Trump Republican political strategist. “Trump controls the base, but the base is large enough to dictate the outcomes of primaries.”

In New Hampshire, recent polling has shown the unpopularity of Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old ultra-MAGA challenger to Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat. In a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll conducted late last month, only 39% of voters had a favorable view of Leavitt, who has repeated Trump’s election lies, compared with 45% who regarded her negatively. Recent polls showed her trailing Pappas by 8 percentage points, although an AARP New Hampshire poll released last week showed the race to be neck-and-neck.

A super PAC aligned with McCarthy spent $1.3 million to back Matt Mowers, a former Trump administration official, over Leavitt, and an additional $1 million during the primary attacking Pappas. Since winning the primary, Leavitt has not tacked to the middle, appearing on “War Room,” the podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, two days after her victory.

In North Carolina, the McCarthy-affiliated group spent nearly $600,000 to try to stop the nomination of Sandy Smith, a self-described entrepreneur and farmer who has proudly admitted that she marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But Smith won the primary, prompting political prognosticators to rate her district in North Carolina, which had previously trended only slightly toward Democrats, more decisively blue.

In central New York, McCarthy poured $1 million into the campaign of Steve Wells, a former criminal prosecutor and businessman who was more of a known quantity, over Brandon Williams. Williams had called the overturning of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court decision that had established abortion rights in 1973 — a “monumental victory” and suggested that there were instances when a woman’s life should be sacrificed to deliver her unborn child.

Williams is ahead in most general election polling, but the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan newsletter that analyzes elections, still rates the race a tossup. McCarthy and the super PAC he is aligned with, the Congressional Leadership Fund, are now fully behind Williams.

When Republicans have bemoaned issues with “candidate quality,” they have mostly been talking about Senate races, where the influence of Trump helped contribute to a roster of candidates that has struggled in competitive races. In the House, Republicans have prided themselves on entering the general election with a diverse set of candidates that includes people of color, veterans and women, and on quietly thwarting the ascendance of some far-right candidates who leaders feared would alienate independent voters and cause problems if elected.

Those efforts were led in large part by the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is competing in 53 races across the country.

But the contests in which McCarthy and other top Republicans failed to block more incendiary candidates reflect the enduring influence of the far right and the challenge that McCarthy is likely to face should he succeed in winning back the majority. In a very narrow battlefield, even a handful of losses could make the difference between an operational majority and an utterly dysfunctional House.

“The House majority will be won district by district, and running with the weakest and most extreme candidates in swing districts will cost the GOP,” said Tommy Garcia, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Mowers, who lost his primary to Leavitt, defended McCarthy’s track record and said it would not hurt Republicans’ chances at taking the House.

McCarthy’s super PAC often spends in places where its favored candidate is struggling, so it is not surprising that even with the outside boost of funds, some of those candidates still lost. Overall, the Congressional Leadership Fund sees its primary spending as a success story. The group helped several Republican incumbents fend off challenges from more extreme candidates in competitive districts, including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania, David Valadao and Young Kim in California, and Andrew Garbarino in New York.

“By recruiting strong candidates and supporting them through their primaries, we were able to make our own luck,” said Dan Conston, the organization’s president. “Candidate quality matters, and proactively engaging put us in a dramatically better position not to just win the majority but to elect stars that will be the future of the party.”

In the general election, McCarthy has embraced the entire gamut of Republican candidates, striving to avoid appearing as if he is trying to purge the party of its Trumpist wing. He is now vocally backing Leavitt, and the National Republican Congressional Committee praised Smith after her victory.

That mirrors McCarthy’s approach in Washington, where he has elevated some of the more extreme members of his conference, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. McCarthy has made room for some of Trump’s favored elected officials even as he worked to defeat others he viewed as unelectable.

“He’s living in a space where he has to conduct two parallel realities,” Longwell said. “He can say, ‘I’m knocking out some of these really crazy characters that are making us look bad,’ and he’s playing ball with some of Trump’s people.”