CHICAGO (AP) — The former president of the Chicago Police Board is the latest person to announce a 2019 challenge to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Lori Lightfoot on Thursday called for “a new progressive course” for Chicago marked by “equity and inclusion.” She pledged to continue pushing for reforms to the police department and for an elected school board.

Emanuel named Lightfoot to lead the police board, a civilian oversight agency, in 2015. The former federal prosecutor also led a task force that recommended sweeping changes to the department following the release of dashcam video showing a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager.

Lightfoot resigned from the police board on Monday.

If elected she would be Chicago’s first openly gay mayor and the first African-American woman to hold the office.