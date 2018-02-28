LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska lawmaker who resigned under the threat of expulsion is seeking a new office as a county assessor.

Bill Kintner of Papillion recently filed papers to run for Sarpy County assessor. Kintner will face incumbent Dan Pittman, a fellow Republican who is seeking a sixth term, in the May 15 primary.

Kintner resigned from the Legislature in January 2017 after he retweeted a comment by a conservative radio personality that mocked three female participants at a women’s march.

The tweet showed the women with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the image, the commentator wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Kintner previously paid a $1,000 fine after he admitted to having cybersex on a state laptop with a woman who later to blackmail him.