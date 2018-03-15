WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Former Lake County Coroner Thomas Rudd has reached a plea deal with prosecutors over perjury charges related to his nominating petitions for the 2016 primary election.

Rudd pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of disregarding the election code. In return, felony perjury charges were dismissed. Rudd says he’s relieved the case is over.

Rudd was accused of having nominating petitions with signatures of people who were dead or who later claimed they didn’t sign. He dropped out of the Democratic primary because he didn’t have enough valid signatures.

The agreement calls for Rudd to serve two years of conditional discharge and Rudd cannot be employed by any government or run for public office for five years after the discharge period ends. He also must pay a fine and court costs.