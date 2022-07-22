WASHINGTON — A disciplinary board is moving to penalize Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who worked to undo the results of the 2020 election, including the possibility of disbarment.

A complaint filed this week by the D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which governs lawyers in Washington, accused Clark of interfering in the administration of justice in his bid to keep President Donald Trump in power.

The ethics complaint comes as the Justice Department’s watchdog and federal prosecutors are also scrutinizing Clark for his efforts to wield the department’s authority to falsely convince election officials and the American public that Trump had won the presidential race.

Clark “attempted to engage in conduct involving dishonesty” and “attempted to engage in conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice,” the complaint said.

Once Clark receives the complaint, he has 20 days to respond to the accusations, according to a filing by the D.C. Bar. Clark and his lawyers can present evidence in his defense and cross-examine witnesses. Should he lose his case, the board could ultimately strip him of his law license.

Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

Rachel Semmel, a spokesperson for the Center for Renewing America, where Clark is a senior fellow, called him “an American hero” and said that the ethics complaint was “the latest attack on the legal qualifications of one of the only lawyers at the Department of Justice who had the interests of the American people at heart.

The complaint was earlier reported by Law & Crime.

Clark largely flew under the radar at the Justice Department. In 2018, he was confirmed to run the environmental and natural resources division, and he took on the additional role of acting chief of the civil division after its leader resigned in summer 2020.

But he drew national attention after The New York Times reported that he had been part of an attempt to overthrow the Justice Department’s leadership in order to wield the agency’s power to keep Trump in office.

The complaint focuses on that effort, which included John Eastman, a lawyer close to Trump; Kenneth Klukowski, a White House official who began working with Clark at the Justice Department after the election; and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who was one of Trump’s top allies in Congress.

The complaint outlines the numerous times that the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, and the acting deputy attorney general, Richard Donoghue, told Clark that they had found no evidence to support allegations of widespread election fraud.

Nevertheless, the complaint says that on Dec. 28, 2020, Clark asked Klukowski to research whether state legislatures could submit unauthorized slates of electors to Congress.

Clark reportedly used that research to draft a “proof-of-concept letter” to Georgia state election officials, falsely stating that fraud affected the state’s election results. The letter urged the state legislature to convene a special session and reconsider the slate of electors who had cast their ballots for Joe Biden.

Rosen and Donoghue refused Clark’s entreaties to sign and send the letter. Within a week, Clark informed them that the president planned to install him as acting attorney general, a plan that top Justice Department officials and White House lawyers ultimately derailed.

Last month, federal investigators carried out an early morning search of Clark’s Virginia home in connection with the inspector general’s investigation into efforts by former Justice Department officials to overturn the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors in Washington are also digging into the broader plan by Trump’s allies to have key swing states submit to Congress slates of electors falsely stating that Trump had won.