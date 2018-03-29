WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is reported to have lived in a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents a roster of fossil fuel companies.
ABC News reported Thursday that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has been living in a building about a block from the Capitol. Records show three units inside the building as belonging to a corporation co-owned by the wife of Steven Hart. He’s the chairman and CEO of the lobbying firm Williams and Jensen PLLC.
Hart told the Associated Press on Thursday that Pruitt was a casual friend who signed a market-based, short-term lease.
Clients of Hart’s firm include Exxon Mobil Corp. and liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
EPA’s press office didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.