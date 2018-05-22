JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri environmental group is suing to overturn a law that lengthens the process the Department of Natural Resources must use to buy land.

The case was filed Thursday by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment and a Phelps County resident named Thomas Sager. It argues that a law passed last year that requires the department to notify local officials, post newspaper notices and hold public hearings before it can purchase large tracts is unconstitutional because it doesn’t apply to other departments.

That law was passed after then-Gov. Jay Nixon angered lawmakers by overseeing the purchase of several new state parks with little outside input.

The Department of Natural Resources and the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

The law is SB 35