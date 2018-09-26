Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison says he’s requesting a House Ethics Committee investigation into the allegation of physical abuse from an ex-girlfriend.

Karen Monahan said Ellison dragged her off a bed by her feet in 2016 while screaming obscenities. Ellison denies it happened. Ellison is a deputy chairman at the Democratic National Committee and running for Minnesota attorney general.

An investigation triggered by the state’s Democratic Party is expected to conclude soon. But Ellison said in a statement Wednesday that he requested the ethics investigation.

Ellison says Monahan’s allegation is unsubstantiated and he wants to move on. Buzzfeed first reported Ellison’s statement.

Democrats are under pressure to take the allegation against Ellison seriously as they press for investigations of the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

