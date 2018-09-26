ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison said Wednesday he’s requesting a House Ethics Committee investigation into the allegation of physical abuse from an ex-girlfriend that is clouding his bid for attorney general and complicating Democrats’ push to investigate allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Karen Monahan said last month Ellison dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities at her. She claimed to have video footage of the 2016 incident but has declined to release it. Ellison, a longtime and fiercely liberal congressman from Minneapolis and deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied it ever happened.

Minnesota’s Democratic Party triggered an investigation of the allegation, handing off the review to an attorney who shares a law office with the party’s main attorney. Party chairman Ken Martin said he expects that report to be released soon.

But Ellison said Wednesday he requested a separate investigation from the House Ethics Committee, saying he hopes it would prove his innocence.

“I am taking this step now because I am innocent and eager to see this entire matter resolved,” he said in a statement. “These allegations have lingered in the public sphere, and remain unsubstantiated. I welcome an investigation by the House to allow us to move on.”

Buzzfeed first reported Ellison’s statement.

Democrats in Minnesota are concerned that the allegations against Ellison could impact their chances in November to hold onto an attorney general’s office they’ve held for more than four decades. Public polling shows Ellison in a close race with Republican Doug Wardlow, a little-known former state lawmaker who has turned the allegations into a campaign issue.