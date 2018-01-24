MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to consider re-appointing its leader to the leadership post a day after the state Senate refused to confirm him for the job.

Administrator Michael Haas has said he would be interested in continuing in the job, even though the Senate voted to oust him. Commission chairman Mark Thomsen said he hopes the board will re-appoint Haas at its Wednesday meeting.

The board is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. They have been unanimously supportive of Haas to this point.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he hopes the commission doesn’t vote to re-appoint Haas.

Fitzgerald and Republicans voted to remove Haas and Ethics administrator Brian Bell because of their past work for the agency that investigated Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans.