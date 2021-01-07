Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after Americans watched in horror and shock Wednesday as a pro-Trump crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol, protesting Biden’s Electoral College victory, interrupting congressional debate and marching through the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session Thursday morning, announced Biden’s winning tally, 306-232.

President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, said in a statement after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day.

The riot followed a huge rally near the White House on Wednesday during which Trump egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill. After law-enforcement officials cleared the building, several Washington state lawmakers — including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Rick Larsen, Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Patty Murray — joined other legislators Wednesday night in the call to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from the presidency.

As Washingtonians watched the violence unfold, many expressed profound sadness at storming of Capitol, though some weren’t surprised.

Meanwhile, in Olympia, after a rally in front of the state Capitol, dozens of Trump supporters — some who were armed — made it past the gates to Gov. Jay Inslee’s residence, where they waved flags and chanted slogans as law enforcement stood guard on the front porch. A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said that no arrests were made and Inslee was in a “safe location.”

The Seattle Times will be updating this post with the latest news throughout the day.