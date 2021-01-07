Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after Americans watched in horror and shock Wednesday as a pro-Trump crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol, protesting Biden’s Electoral College victory, interrupting congressional debate and marching through the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.
Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session Thursday morning, announced Biden’s winning tally, 306-232.
President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, said in a statement after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day.
The riot followed a huge rally near the White House on Wednesday during which Trump egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill. After law-enforcement officials cleared the building, several Washington state lawmakers — including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Rick Larsen, Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Patty Murray — joined other legislators Wednesday night in the call to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from the presidency.
Man who posed at Pelosi desk said on Facebook he was prepared for violent death
Last Saturday, Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark., criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a Facebook post for using the description “white nationalist” as a “derogatory term.”
“I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” Barnett wrote on page he maintained under a pseudonym, before adding that people who were not nationalists should “get the f— out of our nation.”
Just four days later, Barnett was photographed sitting with his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol — an image that quickly became emblematic of the chaotic storming of the complex by a pro-Trump mob.
Barnett, who is 60 and goes by the nickname “Bigo,” identified himself as the intruder in Pelosi’s office to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg.
Barnett is a President Donald Trump supporter and gun rights advocate who has repeatedly shared false claims via social media that the election was stolen, according to a review of two Facebook accounts tied to Barnett.
In a Dec. 28 Facebook post on the Patton page, Barnett announced he would be attending Wednesday’s rally and urged fellow Arkansans to make sacrifices to join him there. “This is OUR COUNTRY!!!,” he wrote. “Can you give one day from the Internet or work or whatever to be active.” He added, “Get the f— up people. Please STAND!!! If not now, when?”
In a separate post the same day, Barnett wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood,” adding, “I’m not afraid to go out the same way.”
Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
President-elect Joe Biden will introduce Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general on Thursday along with three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions to “restore the independence” of the agency and faith in the rule of law.
In picking Garland, a federal appeal judge, is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
Garland’s nomination will force Senate Republicans to contend with someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated Garland for the Supreme Court. Biden is banking on Garland’s credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure his confirmation.