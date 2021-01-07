By
 

Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday after Americans watched in horror and shock Wednesday as a pro-Trump crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol, protesting Biden’s Electoral College victory, interrupting congressional debate and marching through the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session Thursday morning, announced Biden’s winning tally, 306-232.

President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly refused to concede the election, said in a statement after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power on Inauguration Day.

The riot followed a huge rally near the White House on Wednesday during which Trump egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill. After law-enforcement officials cleared the building, several Washington state lawmakers — including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Rick Larsen, Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Patty Murray — joined other legislators Wednesday night in the call to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from the presidency.

As Washingtonians watched the violence unfold, many expressed profound sadness at storming of Capitol, though some weren’t surprised.

Meanwhile, in Olympia, after a rally in front of the state Capitol, dozens of Trump supporters — some who were armed — made it past the gates to Gov. Jay Inslee’s residence, where they waved flags and chanted slogans as law enforcement stood guard on the front porch. A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol said that no arrests were made and Inslee was in a “safe location.”

Man who posed at Pelosi desk said on Facebook he was prepared for violent death

A supporter of President Donald Trump sits inside the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Saul Loeb / AFP)
Last Saturday, Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark., criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a Facebook post for using the description “white nationalist” as a “derogatory term.”

“I am white. There is no denying that. I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist,” Barnett wrote on page he maintained under a pseudonym, before adding that people who were not nationalists should “get the f— out of our nation.”

Just four days later, Barnett was photographed sitting with his feet up on a desk in Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol — an image that quickly became emblematic of the chaotic storming of the complex by a pro-Trump mob.

Barnett, who is 60 and goes by the nickname “Bigo,” identified himself as the intruder in Pelosi’s office to New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg.

Barnett is a President Donald Trump supporter and gun rights advocate who has repeatedly shared false claims via social media that the election was stolen, according to a review of two Facebook accounts tied to Barnett.

In a Dec. 28 Facebook post on the Patton page, Barnett announced he would be attending Wednesday’s rally and urged fellow Arkansans to make sacrifices to join him there. “This is OUR COUNTRY!!!,” he wrote. “Can you give one day from the Internet or work or whatever to be active.” He added, “Get the f— up people. Please STAND!!! If not now, when?”

In a separate post the same day, Barnett wrote that he “came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else’s blood,” adding, “I’m not afraid to go out the same way.”

Read the story here.

—Jon Swaine, The Washington Post
Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

President-elect Joe Biden will introduce Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general on Thursday along with three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions to “restore the independence” of the agency and faith in the rule of law.

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Merrick Garland walks into Federal District Court in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Garland as Attorney General. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) WX123 WX123
In picking Garland, a federal appeal judge, is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland’s nomination will force Senate Republicans to contend with someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated Garland for the Supreme Court. Biden is banking on Garland’s credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure his confirmation.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stand after to reading the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
• Hours after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, shaken Republican leaders decisively bucked the president, leading to the confirmation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris early this morning. After a day that Biden called a "dark moment" in the nation’s history, President Donald Trump finally today promised an orderly transition.

Could Trump be ousted immediately? Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal is among Democrats talking about using the 25th Amendment to do this, but it's certainly not simple.

• Democrats will control the U.S. Senate after winning both seats in Georgia's runoff elections. This dramatically boosts the prospects for Biden's agenda.

• "I was closing my eyes and praying." Washington’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal described sheltering in place as the mob broke in.

• One reporter who was inside the Capitol is describing being in a roomful of people "panicked that I might inadvertently give away their location."

• The woman fatally shot at the Capitol has been identified as a 35-year-old Air Force veteran. She was one of four fatalities at the Capitol on Wednesday. Three others died of unspecified medical emergencies during the chaos, the Washington Post reports.

• Washington state had its own standoff yesterday when Trump supporters opened a gate and streamed onto the lawn of the governor's mansion.

"The biggest form of blasphemy": Washingtonians are profoundly saddened at the storming of Capitol, though some are not surprised.

• Fact check: Trump's speech that incited yesterday's mob deserves a very hard look.

• How could this even happen? The disastrous security failure is raising big questions, as activists say the treatment of the pro-Trump mob contrasts with strong-arm police tactics against Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

• Setting the day in perspective: The Capitol has been scarred by violence over its 220 years, but not like this.

The front page of The Seattle Times on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
• You get a closer look at today's historic Seattle Times front page here.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

