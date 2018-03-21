LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed says he has been a continuous Michigan resident since childhood despite working in New York after graduating from medical school there in 2014.

El-Sayed this week filed a request for a declaratory judgment in Wayne County Circuit Court. At issue are provisions in Michigan’s constitution and election law that say a gubernatorial candidate must have been a registered and “qualified” voter in the state for four years before the election.

El-Sayed went to court at the request of the Michigan Democratic Party.

His attorneys argue that while he was physically living in New York in November 2014 — four years before the election — he remained at all times a resident of Michigan.

El-Sayed is among four main Democrats running for governor.