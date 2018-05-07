DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Early voting is underway for Iowa’s June 5 primary.
Monday is the first day Iowans can vote in-person at their county auditor’s office. Absentee ballots can also be requested via mail by May 25. They must be returned by Election Day or postmarked by June 4.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he encourages Iowans to vote early. Detailed instructions on how to vote can be found online at www.VoterReadyIowa.org.
The June primary is the first time Iowa voters will be asked to show identification at the polls. Identification won’t be required until 2019.
The voter ID law, signed last year by then-Gov. Terry Branstad, shortened the time period for early voting. It also eliminated an option for straight-ticket voting for one political party.