WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — DuPage County leaders say they’ve reached a settlement with a vendor that provided faulty equipment and caused delayed primary election results last month.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin announced Tuesday the settlement with Liberty Systems LLC. DuPage County Election Commission officials say the company provided the wrong cards needed for optical scan voting machines. That left the commission taking more than eight hours to count ballots after the polls closed March 20.

Under the settlement the county’s three other contracts with Liberty Systems will be terminated and the company will pay election night overtime costs.

Cronin says the settlement will clear a path “for a new vendor to provide service to DuPage County voters in November.”

