WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is responding to criticism from his former secretary of state Rex Tillerson by calling Tillerson “dumb as a rock” and “lazy as hell.”
During a rare public appearance in Houston Thursday evening, Tillerson weighed in on his time in the administration. He called Trump “undisciplined” and said the president “doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things.”
He also said Trump frequently asked him to do things that he had to explain were illegal or otherwise ill-advised.
Trump says in response that Tillerson “didn’t have the mental capacity needed for the job” and that he “couldn’t get rid of him fast enough.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bush's presidential funeral train first in nearly 50 years WATCH
- Making Trump’s bed: A housekeeper without papers speaks out VIEW
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
He’s also praising Tillerson’s replacement, Mike Pompeo.