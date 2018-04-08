MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic race for governor has gotten a little less crowded.

Political newcomer Michele Doolan announced on Facebook this weekend that she is ending her campaign for governor. She cited problems raising money but said, “this will not be the last you hear of me.”

Doolan was part of a crowded Democratic field vying to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker this year.

Doolan has endorsed former Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Matt Flynn in his bid for governor. In a news release from Flynn’s campaign, Doolan says Democrats in Wisconsin “need to unite” to defeat Walker, and calls Flynn “the candidate to unite us in November.”