WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has agreed to meet soon with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a person familiar with matter.

The committee has not issued a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony, but he is expected to answer questions voluntarily, the person said. His testimony is slated to come after his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with the panel Monday for a lengthy interview, which the panel had said would focus on her activities the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, including an Oval Office meeting with the former president, and her role raising money for the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

Donald Trump Jr.’s agreement to testify was reported earlier by ABC News and confirmed by a person familiar with it who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He would be the latest family member of the former president to meet with the committee, which is investigating the deadliest attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. More than 150 police officers were injured in the violence as a pro-Trump mob, believing the former president’s lie of a stolen election, stormed the building. Already, Donald Trump Jr.’s sister Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have testified.

The panel’s investigators have learned about some of the younger Trump’s actions concerning the effort to overturn the 2020 election through text messages he sent to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff at the time.

Donald Trump Jr. sent one message two days after Election Day in 2020 that laid out strategies for declaring his father the winner regardless of the electoral outcome.

“We have multiple paths,” he wrote to Meadows on Nov. 5, 2020. “We control them all.”

The message went on to lay out options that Donald Trump or his allies ultimately employed in trying to overturn the results of the election, including legal challenges, promoting alternative slates of electors and focusing efforts on the statutory date of Jan. 6 for Congress’ official count of the Electoral College results.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. has said the message “likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”