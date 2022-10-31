Former President Donald Trump condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while his namesake tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi on Monday.

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish language news site, on Friday. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago.”

While most Republicans slammed the attack, Don Trump Jr. mocked the 82-year-old husband of Pelosi for getting his skull broken by a home invader demanding to know “Where is Nancy?”

“The internet remains undefeated,” as he retweeted a “Paul Pelosi Halloween Costume” featuring a photo of a hammer and a pair of underpants.

On Monday morning, Trump Jr. sarcastically tweeted “Ban all hammers … ” in a retweet of a post urging “open carry” of hammers in San Francisco.

Elon Musk added to the disinformaton echo chamber Sunday by tweeting a link to a Santa Monica Observer article claiming Paul Pelosi was involved with a male sex worker, according to the Daily Beast.

“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote.

His tweet, which was taken down later Sunday, came in response to a statement by Hillary Clinton, who posted, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result.”

Police in San Francisco said the assault of Paul Pelosi was intentional. Authorities said the suspect, identified as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi in the family’s Pacific Heights home early Friday.

The two men struggled over a hammer before officers responding to a 911 call to the home saw DePape strike Paul Pelosi at least once, police said. DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Biden and other officials, Democrats and Republicans, condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi and said violence has no home in American politics.

“Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Friday night.