(Bloomberg) — MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell tried to boost sales by adopting Donald Trump’s false claims about a vast election conspiracy, according to a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by a voting-machine company.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc.’s defamation suit, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, alleges Lindell echoed false claims that the company rigged the election despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred. Dominion claims Lindell increased sales as much as 40% by repeating “the big lie” on conservative media while pitching promotional codes for his products like “FightForTrump,” “45,” and “QAnon.”

The suit is the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar court actions taken by voting-machine companies against high-profile Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, for spreading disinformation about voter fraud. Earlier this month, Fox Corp. canceled the Lou Dobbs Tonight show a day after the network and Dobbs were named in a $2.7 billion defamation suit by Smartmatic Corp. Fox, Dobbs and other defendants have called those claims meritless.

Dominion said it warned Lindell in several letters in December and January to stop making false accusations about the company or a face a possible defamation suit.

“Despite repeated warnings and efforts to share the facts with him, Mr. Lindell has continued to maliciously spread false claims about Dominion, each time giving empty assurances that he would come forward with overwhelming proof,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “These claims have caused irreparable harm to Dominion’s good reputation and threatened the safety of our employees and customers.”

A message left with Minnesota-based MyPillow, which is also named in the suit, wasn’t immediately returned.

Promoting Claims

The voting-machine company says Lindell got help in promoting his claims from other vocal Trump supporters. Powell and Georgia lawyer L. Lin Wood alleged Dominion conspired with corrupt election workers and foreign agents to flip millions of votes from Trump to Joe Biden, who won the election by 7 million ballots. But numerous hand recounts of paper ballots have proved that Dominion’s machines got the count right, according to the suit.

“The contrary ‘evidence’ put forward by Lindell’s allies—including Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood, and others — was deliberately misrepresented, manufactured, cherry-picked, and sourced from con artists and conspiracy theorists who were judicially determined to be ‘wholly unreliable,'” Dominion said.

The voting-machine company argues Lindell has only doubled down on the false claims after being presented with evidence against them, using the company’s legal backlash to further drum up support from customers.

The CEO “sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows” and “whines” about being “canceled” instead of admitting he was wrong, according to the complaint.

The case is Dominion v. My Pillow, 21-cv-00445, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington D.C.)

