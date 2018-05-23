MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have approved a 2018 deer hunting structure that imposes buck-only restrictions in just one county this fall.
The Department of Natural Resources’ board unanimously approved a plan Wednesday that would make Iron County the only county where hunters could kill only does. The move signals the DNR believes the state’s northern herd has regenerated.
Buck-only restrictions protect does so they can give birth, leading to a larger herd. The board designated Ashland, Eau Claire, Iron and Vilas counties as buck-only last year.
Citizen advisory councils in Ashland and Price counties wanted buck-only restrictions this year out of fears a mid-April snowstorm led to higher deer mortality. But DNR Secretary Dan Meyer told the board in a memo that only portions of each county experienced a severe winter.
