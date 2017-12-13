HIDALGO, Texas (AP) — The new head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says she hopes construction on a border wall will begin soon.
Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made the remarks Wednesday while standing in front of the existing border fence north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. She said she didn’t know when the government could start building. Border wall prototypes are being tested in San Diego.
A $1.6 billion proposal to fund 60 miles (97 kilometers) in Texas has stalled in Congress.
Nielsen says the U.S. immigration system faces a “national crisis” that also requires changes to reduce the number of asylum claims made by people entering the country and to speed up deportations.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Nielsen spoke Tuesday in Austin, where she criticized so-called sanctuary cities and credited Texas officials for working with immigration authorities.