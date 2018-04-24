ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker is holding a 24-hour sit-in on the Minnesota House floor to protest the lack of action on gun legislation this year.

Rep. Erin Maye Quade began the protest Tuesday morning. Several Democratic colleagues and one suburban Republican joined at the start to share stories of Minnesotans who were fatally shot.

Maye Quade is a first-term lawmaker from Apple Valley. She hopes to call attention to the need for stronger gun restrictions.

Gun laws are under scrutiny nationwide after February’s deadly school shooting in Florida. But any changes in Minnesota face have faced stiff resistance from both Republican majorities and rural Democrats.

Maye Quade and others are calling for expanded background checks and a legal way for family members to temporarily restrict a loved one’s gun access.