Nation & World Politics Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones wins primary to serve final months of John Conyers' House term Originally published August 8, 2018 at 1:44 pm By The Associated Press DETROIT (AP) — Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones wins primary to serve final months of John Conyers' House term .