HOLLIS, N.H. — At his first town hall event in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida talked Tuesday about illegal immigration in Texas, crime in Chicago, disorder on the streets of San Francisco and the wonders of nearly every aspect of Florida — a state he mentioned about 80 times.

Roughly an hour into the event, DeSantis finally got around to saying “New Hampshire.”

His relentless focus on Florida was at times well received in a state that will play a key role in deciding who leads the Republican Party in the 2024 election against President Joe Biden. DeSantis’ comments seemed to especially resonate when he connected his actions at home to issues of importance to New Hampshire residents, like the flood of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into their communities.

Still, his self-confident lecture about his record as Florida’s governor left the distinct impression that he believes Republican voters need what he is offering them more than he is interested in what he could learn from their questions.

The main ideological skepticism in the audience concerned DeSantis’ hard-line stance against abortion — a position that is popular in heavily evangelical states like Iowa but less so in more secular New Hampshire.

Like several other Republican women in attendance, Jayne Beaton, 65, of Amherst, New Hampshire, said she came with questions about the candidate’s position on abortion and the six-week ban he signed in Florida.

“I predict it’s going to be an issue for him,” she said. “With everything else” in his platform, she added, “I’m onboard and excited, but I’m less sure about abortion and the six-week ban.”

After taking criticism in recent weeks for not answering questions from voters at his rallies, DeSantis has held town hall-style events in South Carolina, Texas and now New Hampshire since Thursday. Although he has rarely faced tough questions, he has seemed relatively comfortable in these unscripted moments, asking voters their names, thanking military veterans for their service and occasionally cracking jokes.

Such casual interactions are especially important in New Hampshire — the first-in-the-nation primary state whose residents are accustomed to vetting presidential candidates over and over in intimate settings.

“It is a little different here than it is in any other state,” Jason Osborne, the Republican majority leader of the New Hampshire House, who has endorsed the Florida governor for president, said in a phone interview before the event Tuesday. “We’re so small, we’re the first, so the most candidates are going to touch the state than any others.”

DeSantis, who has a reputation for being somewhat socially awkward, is working hard to overcome a deficit of roughly 30 percentage points in the Granite State against former President Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner. He spent more time answering questions from voters in Hollis than he has at any event since announcing his candidacy in May.

The audience, which included many out-of-staters who traveled hours to see DeSantis, seemed to appreciate that he had showed up. Several told him they admired his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida. In a veterans-heavy state, he was also thanked for his military service and received applause when he said he was the only veteran running in the Republican field.

DeSantis ducked only one question. A teenage boy invited him to condemn Trump’s efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. DeSantis declined to do so. All he would say was that he did not “enjoy seeing, you know, what happened” that day, but that he had nothing to do with it and Republicans needed to look forward, not backward, because if they dwelled on the past they would lose elections.

When he was finally asked about Florida’s six-week abortion ban, DeSantis seemed comfortable answering the question and, unlike Trump, he made no effort to contort himself to appeal to more moderate voters. He said he believed that in America, “life is worth protecting,” and it was important to provide services to support low-income and single mothers.

Doreen Monahan, 65, of Spofford, New Hampshire — who asked DeSantis the question about abortion, and the burden placed on taxpayers when women who cannot get abortions bear unwanted children — said later that she had been reassured by his answer, including his mentions of beefed-up postnatal care and adoption programs.

“It’s nice that they have some options,” she said. “I have friends who waited years to adopt.”

She said she had reached out to DeSantis’ campaign to ask about exceptions to the six-week ban and felt more comfortable after hearing details.

DeSantis pitched two main arguments against Trump, without naming him. The first was that change could not come to Washington if Republicans kept losing elections. The second was his theme of “no excuses” — a shot at Trump’s failure to deliver on core promises such as completing a wall along the southern border.

An older man told DeSantis that he had voted twice to “drain the swamp,” but that it never happened. He wanted to know what DeSantis would do differently from Trump.

DeSantis opened his response by recalling how exciting it was in 2016 to hear the rally chants of “drain the swamp.” But then he took two unsubtle shots at the former president.

DeSantis said that “the swamp” in Washington was worse now than ever and that to “break the swamp,” a president must be disciplined and focused, and have the “humility” to understand he cannot do it on his own. The audience cheered when he promised to fire Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray and turn the Justice Department “inside out.”

DeSantis seemed at his most animated toward the end of the rally when a woman asked him about COVID vaccines. In response, the governor denounced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, calling their efforts to promote vaccines a “total disaster.” He also attacked big pharmaceutical companies, and highlighted a study by Florida’s health department that purported to show elevated health risks for young men who took mRNA vaccines but that was widely criticized by scientists.

“These COVID restrictions and mandates were not about your health,” DeSantis said. “It was about them controlling your behavior.”

The DeSantis campaign has leaned heavily into criticizing how Trump handled the pandemic, seeing widespread anger among Republicans over vaccines, masking, school closures and social-distancing measures as an opportunity to peel voters away from the former president.

The crowd responded approvingly to DeSantis’ eight-minute tirade against what he called “the medical swamp.”

Mark Pearson, a Republican state representative in New Hampshire who has endorsed DeSantis, said in an interview this month that he had seen the governor grow more confident as a retail politician.

In May, Pearson said, he told DeSantis that he needed to engage directly with New Hampshire voters.

“I told him, ‘Here’s what I suggest you do: You walk the rope line, you drop into the diners, you go to the small venues,’” he recounted. “‘But it better be real, Ron, because we can smell a phony from a mile away, because we’ve been doing this for a hundred years.’”