MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are reminding people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The annual open enrollment period began Wednesday and runs through Dec. 15 for coverage that starts at the beginning of 2018. The period is much shorter this year; in the past it has run through Jan. 31.

Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Jimmy Anderson held a news conference in the state Capitol on Wednesday to remind people that the Affordable Care Act’s provisions remain in effect despite President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans’ attempts to repeal them.

They urged people to sign up quickly in light of the shortened enrollment period. They also criticized Trump and Gov. Scott Walker for pushing to repeal the law.

People can sign up by visiting www.healthcare.gov .