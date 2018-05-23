LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s three Democratic candidates for governor will meet for two televised debates.

The state Democratic Party on Wednesday announced debates scheduled for June 20 on WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and July 19 on WDIV-TV in Detroit.

Democrats Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayed are running in the August primary election.

Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon says the debates will “provide an open forum for all of our great candidates to share their vision to fight for working families and move Michigan forward.”

Republicans have had one televised debate and have another scheduled in June.

Democratic and Republican candidates will appear for a joint debate at next week’s Mackinac Island policy conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.