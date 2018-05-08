MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats are attacking Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel for attending a conference put on by an anti-gay organization.

State records show the Alliance for Defending Freedom spent nearly $4,000 to cover Schimel’s travel to the California conference in July. The statement indicates ADF also paid Schimel a $300 honorarium.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified ADF as an extremist group that supports criminalizing homosexuality.

Democrat Josh Kaul is challenging Schimel in November’s elections. He says it’s unacceptable for Schimel to participate in a conference put on by such a “virulently anti-gay” organization.

Schimel spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Schimel spoke on a panel discussing states’ rights. Koremenos didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Kaul’s remarks.

No one immediately replied to an email left in ADF’s inbox.