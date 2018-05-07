INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican voters in Indiana are picking a Senate nominee in a race that has been dominated by personal attacks and animosity.

Two sitting congressmen — Todd Rokita and Luke Messer — and former state lawmaker Mike Braun are on the ballot Tuesday. They’re competing for a chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

With little daylight on key conservative issues to separate the candidates, stylistic preferences seem likely to decide the race.

They’ve tried to appeal to Donald Trump voters, adopting the president’s harsh immigration rhetoric and even channeling him by assigning one another derisive nicknames.

The primary also features spirited congressional campaigns in the 2nd and 9th Districts. There also are GOP races for the seats Rokita and Messer are vacating, including one featuring Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence.