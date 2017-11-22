WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have been quick to support the women who have publicly accused powerful men of preying on them sexually.
But the party is in something of a predicament because it is facing allegations about two of its own in Congress: Michigan Rep. John Conyers and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken.
And, in another era, the Democrats circled the wagons around President Bill Clinton, dismissing or belittling women who said Clinton harassed them and worse.
Leading Democrats have so far called for ethics investigations of Franken and Conyers. BuzzFeed published affidavits from former employees of Conyers who said they saw him inappropriately touching women who work for him and asking them for sexual favors. Conyers’ office now confirms a settlement with one woman while denying he did anything wrong.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say