MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic leaders have selected one of their gubernatorial candidates to serve on the board of Gov. Scott Walker’s troubled job creation agency.
Rep. Dana Wachs announced Tuesday that Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz has named him to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board. Wachs is one of more than a dozen Democrats running or considering running against Walker next year.
Wachs replaces Rep. Peter Barca on the board. Barca had been the Assembly minority leader but his fellow Democrats ousted him from leadership because he supported Walker’s $3 billion incentives package for a Foxconn Technology Group in Mount Pleasant.
The board is expected to vote Nov. 8 on a contract implementing the incentives package. Wachs is an outspoken Foxconn opponent.
