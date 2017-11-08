LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan state Rep. Andy Schor has been elected Lansing’s next mayor.

Unofficial results show that Schor had 72 percent of the vote while City Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke trailed with 28 percent. Schor says voters “clearly responded” to discussions about neighborhoods, roads, other infrastructure, education and jobs.

Brown Clarke congratulated Schor on his victory. Current Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero didn’t seek re-election.

Schor is scheduled to take office Jan. 1, leaving his House seat open in 2018.

The Lansing State Journal reports Gov. Rick Snyder could call a special election for voters to pick someone to serve in that seat for 2018 or the governor could leave the seat vacant for most of the year and let the winner of next fall’s election take the seat early.

