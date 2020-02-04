DES MOINES, Iowa – In an early Iowa caucus vote count, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a slight popular vote lead, while former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg led among a measure of state delegates.

With 62% of precincts counted, Sanders earned 26% of the popular vote; Buttigieg hit 25. By both measures, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was in third place with 20% of the vote, and former vice president Joe Biden placed fourth at 13%.

The results were released nearly a day after the caucuses were held, thanks to widespread reporting issues. The Iowa Democratic Party blamed “inconsistencies” in reporting for the delay.

The candidates who were actively competing in Iowa included Sanders; Biden; Buttigieg; Warren; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer.

Many of the candidates have already moved on to New Hampshire, which holds its primaries in a week.

The results represent 62% of results from all 99 counties. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said his organization will continue to verify results, but he repeatedly declined to say when the party would complete its count.

He said he had no knowlege of the Department of Homeland Security offering to test the app but said he worked with cybersecurity experts to ensure the security of the apps. He did not answer why

Price apologized deeply for “multiple reporting challenges” and promised a “thorough examinsation will follow.”

According to CNN, the IDP did not brief the campaigns before their announcement.