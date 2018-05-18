LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party says the matter of whether gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is eligible to run is settled following a court decision and a ruling by the state elections bureau.

The party and El-Sayed released a Court of Claims ruling, dated May 11, dismissing El-Sayed’s lawsuit against the state. El-Sayed had sought a judgment at the party’s request after questions were raised over whether he will have been a registered Michigan voter for four years before the election.

The elections bureau rejected challenges to El-Sayed, and Judge Christopher Murray tossed the suit at the parties’ request.

Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon said Thursday El-Sayed is eligible and Democrats are focused on winning in November.

El-Sayed spokesman Adam Joseph says voters “can be fully confident in their support of Abdul.”