MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Democrats are weighing what punishment Rep. Josh Zepnick deserves after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.
The Capital Times reported Friday that two women who requested anonymity accused Zepnick of trying to kiss them at a 2011 candidate party and at the 2015 state Democratic convention. Zepnick has said he doesn’t remember the incidents but has apologized.
Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz tweeted Friday that Zepnick should resign. Hintz’s spokeswoman, Emily Pritzkow, said Monday that Hintz’s office was researching potential punishments.
Hintz could remove Zepnick from all the committees he sits on, prohibit him from attending caucus meetings or move to censure him. He also could call for the Assembly to vote on expelling Zepnick or try to remove him from office through the impeachment process.
